On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about a number of different topics, including how Daniel Bryan is a technical wrestling wizard and how AJ Styles is one of the best in the business today. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Comments on Brock Lesnar’s NCAA wrestling career:

“I followed Brock in college, I thought he was a dominating heavyweight. I think he only had two loss’ in his last year in college and he was really talented. He was one of the most dominating heavyweights in history, he had an excellent career. You don’t know if you can approach wrestlers, a lot of them are turned off by wrestling. I didn’t approach Brock because I was told that Jerry Brisco was approaching him and Jerry would go around and travel to amateur wrestling events and try to recruit athletes to WWE and he’s the one who actually brought in Brock.”

Calls Daniel Bryan the best technical wrestler in the game right now:

“Daniel Bryan without a doubt. That guy is a technical master. I love his work, I wish I would’ve wrestled him. He is one of the best in-ring performers today and I think of all time. Even though he is a little undersized, he makes up for it in work ethic. What he can do in the ring, he is just incredible.”

On AJ Styles:

“AJ Styles is another guy that is a great technician when he wants to be, does some highflying stuff and so does Daniel Bryan. As far as technically sound, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are the two best [in the world].”

