WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to Forbes to hype his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, and talk all things pro-wrestling. During the interview with the Olympic Hero named AEW world champion Kenny Omega as a dream opponent, even comparing the Cleaner to his old TNA rival, AJ Styles. Highlights are below.

On Kenny Omega:

Oh, gosh, that’s one of my dream matches! Kenny is extremely talented. I saw a match with him in Japan and I thought, ‘Wow this guy’s incredible.’ He reminds me a lot of AJ Styles. They both have the same style where they can fly and do groundwork equally well.

Says Triple H heavily complimented him after his Royal Rumble matchup with Chris Benoit in 2003: