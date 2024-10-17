Former One Direction member Liam Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday after falling or jumping from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who previously wrestled a match with Payne to promote One Direction’s album, Midnight Memories, took to Twitter today to comment on the sad news.

Angle wrote, “RIP @LiamPayne ….it was an honor to step in the ring with you during 1 D Day! ”

You can check out Angle’s tweet and some footage from the match below: