During the latest edition of the Kurt Angle show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about the WrestleMania 38 segment between Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the infamous stunner that the Chairman took that many are calling the “worst of all time.” Check out what the Olympic Hero had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Thinks Austin was a little pissed at how McMahon took the Stunner:

“I gave him a hug and said good luck to him. I didn’t see him afterward. I’m sure he was a little pissed off about Vince and the way he took the Stunner. Yeah, it was crazy because Austin was chugging these beers and you could see his lips say ‘That motherf***er.’ Vince’s timing was just bad. You know, he didn’t know when the jump. He didn’t know where you’re gonna go down, up and down. He just thought you’re gonna go up and down and with Austin, he didn’t expect the boot to the gut, he thought he’s just gonna Stun him.

Calls the moment a disaster:

“So when Steve booted him, Vince went to his knees… Steve had to pick him back up and then he tried to get him and Vince backed up into the ropes, and he bounced off the ropes. It was like a disaster.”

