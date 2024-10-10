On the February 26th, 2018 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, fans saw a memorable moment where Triple H ‘sucker punched’ Kurt Angle. This segment has turned into a popular meme online.

During the show, Angle was shown in the distance with a goofy, far away expression on his face. This resulted in Triple H coming at him with a punch.

During a recent edition of the “Notsam Wrestling” podcast, Angle recalled the segment. He said,

“I did that on purpose. I went [blows out], and I overexaggerated so Triple H had time to hit me. But it was so bad, it looked like I didn’t plan it. It was horrible [laughs].”

He continued, “That was a pro wrestling, I guess, gimmick. That’s what pro wrestlers would do. It’s like when they sell, when they get hit in the stomach, and they turn around in a circle and come back to you. It’s like, ‘Why would they be turning in a circle?’ But me, I was doing the [blows out], ‘Hit me, hit me, hit me.’” [Laughs]