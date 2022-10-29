On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic Hero spoke about top WWE superstar Seth Rollins, and how he believes the visionary is morphing into this generation’s Shawn Michaels due to his ability to have great matchups with whoever he faces. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Believes Seth Rollins is the next Shawn Michaels:

“You know what? It’s not too much of a leap to say that he is the next Shawn Michaels. I believe he will be eventually. He is not there yet because Shawn put in a lot more years. So you know, 30-something years.”

How Rollins has insane chemistry with everyone he wrestles:

“He does remind me of Shawn because everybody he wrestles, he has five-star matches with. I mean, when you have that kind of chemistry with everyone, you’re an incredible performer. And I think Seth Rollins is a lot like Shawn Michaels.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)