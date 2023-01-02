Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that Braun Strowman reminds him of Brock Lesnar and explained why. Strowman was brought up when Angle was asked who he would like to face if he ever stepped into the ring at another WrestleMania.

“Oh, man. Well, I’m not that stupid,” began Angle. “So I’m going to make sure it’s a young guy because I’m a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him. One of the bigger guys, Braun Strowman. I would love to wrestle Braun He is so athletic for his size. He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar with his athleticism. He’s not as athletic as Brock, he’s pretty close. But those guys I think would carry me pretty well through that match.”

