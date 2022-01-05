Kurt Angle talked about Chad Gable during his latest podcast at AdFreeShows.com.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that Gable is being hindered by his size and compared him to AJ Styles.

“Chad is still underrated. That poor kid, because of him being undersized, he hasn’t gotten much of a chance that he should. And I really believe that if they gave him that shot, he would be another great athlete like AJ Styles. AJ was undersized too, and I think that Chad Gable would have the same effect.”

