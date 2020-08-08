Kurt Angle Compliments Current NXT Roster, Updates His Wrestling Mount Rushmore and more

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angele recently held a Q&A on his Facebook page to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights can be found below.
On whether wrestlers take acting classes to enhance character:
I wish. We weren’t taught character development back in 2000…just wrestling. You were on your own with that during those days. Much better now with NXT.
His updated Mount Rushmore of wrestling:
Hogan, Taker, Austin, Rock, and Cena is right there too.
On the upcoming NXT roster:
They show a lot of promise and they’re getting the best training in the world. They’ll do well.
On Shane McMahon:
Shane was a great talent, especially not being full time. He’s a rare breed.
Regrets taking pain killers when he broke his neck:
I would have never taken pain killers after I broke my neck. That’s my only regret.
Check out his full Q&A below.
