Kurt Angle Compliments Current NXT Roster, Updates His Wrestling Mount Rushmore and more

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angele recently held a Q&A on his Facebook page to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

On whether wrestlers take acting classes to enhance character:

I wish. We weren’t taught character development back in 2000…just wrestling. You were on your own with that during those days. Much better now with NXT.

His updated Mount Rushmore of wrestling:

Hogan, Taker, Austin, Rock, and Cena is right there too.

On the upcoming NXT roster:

They show a lot of promise and they’re getting the best training in the world. They’ll do well.

On Shane McMahon:

Shane was a great talent, especially not being full time. He’s a rare breed.

Regrets taking pain killers when he broke his neck:

I would have never taken pain killers after I broke my neck. That’s my only regret.

Check out his full Q&A below.