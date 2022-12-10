Kurt Angle was able to compete throughout his career despite dealing with several significant injuries. In 2019, he faced Baron Corbin in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.

Angle recently credited Bobby Lashley with giving him the courage to wrestle for a few more years when he initially believed he might have reached the end of his career.

Angle told Sportskeeda Wrestling that their 2015 match for the TNA World Championship “gave me the confidence to realize I wasn’t done wrestling.”

“This was late in my career, this was when I was 47, 48 … I was getting older and I was worried about losing a step,” Angle said. “I had this incredible match for the world championship with Bobby Lashley and it built my confidence to continue on, and that’s when I made my return to the WWE.”

