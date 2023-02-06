Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled wrestling Hardcore Holly on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2000 and breaking Holly’s arm with a moonsault.

“We were trying to both communicate, so we were both speaking and I was trying to – I thought he should leave the match because he was injured,” Kurt said.” And he wanted to leave the match because he had a broken arm and he was limited. So, I should have just listened to him but instead, we were both talking. Yeah, Bob wanted to keep going. He’s crazy. Me, if I broke my arm like that, I’d be like, ‘I’m done.'”

Angle mentioned running into the doctor that took x-rays of Holly’s arm at the hospital.

“He’s like, ‘Come here, look at this.’ I look and it was Bob Holly’s arm, and both bones were broken, completely broken all the way. So I come into the hospital room, and Bob was going, ‘Hey, I don’t think it’s that bad.’ I said, ‘Bob, it’s broken. I’m sorry, man, but you have a compound fracture. This thing, it’s barely hanging on your arm.” “This was a careless spot that I didn’t practice – I never practiced doing a moonsault. I never figured where the person should be laying when I land on because I never landed on them before.”

