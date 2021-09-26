Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his contracts he had with TNA:

“It was seven figures. It was a five-year deal, and I ended up signing that five-year deal again when the contract was up. They always took care of me. I got 11 years out of them for seven figures a year. That was enough for me. I was good with that, especially being a smaller company like TNA. I don’t think anybody else was getting paid nearly as much as I was. I think the next guy in line was making like $300,000. There was a big gap. They were taking a big, gigantic chance with me, and I knew that. I was very grateful for that.”

