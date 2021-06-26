On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his relationship with former WWE champion, Brock Lesnar. During the podcast the Olympic Hero reveals that in 2006 the Beast was someone he spent a lot of time with and even considered a close friend, but also acknowledges that Lesnar is not a social butterfly. Hear his full thoughts below.

How Lesnar isn’t super social:

“It’s always been see you when I see you. Because Brock isn’t much of a social butterfly so calling him and saying ‘How are you? What’s going on in your life, how’s your family?’ Brock’s not really into that stuff so if you call him, you’re most likely going to get an answering machine.”

His circle of friends during his WWE run in 2006:

“My circle of friends at the time were Brock Lesnar, Big Show, Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin. We did a lot of traveling together and that was my unit. Those were my best friends, those were my guys I hung out with the most.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)