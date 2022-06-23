During an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Kurt Angle discussed Ric Flair’s return to in-ring action.

It’s been announced the match will happen on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, TN. The rumor is it will be FTR & Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner.

“I think it’s awesome. I think that if he’s going to do it, I’m not sure who’s going to wrestle. I was told possibly Ricky Morton, or maybe even Jay Lethal, but I think Ric needs to go with a younger wrestler, somebody that can carry him a little bit better. If he goes with an older wrestler, it’s going to look a little bit like two old men wrestling. I think that Ric needs a younger talent if he wants to have a great match.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co