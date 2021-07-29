Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed how Steve Austin taught him how to blade for the first time.

“One of the first times I had to bleed, I believe it was SummerSlam ‘01 against Stone Cold Steve Austin, Steve made me a blade. I had it. I put tape around my wrist and put the blade inside of it. When the time came to do it, I kept slicing my head and nothing was working. I was barely getting a scratch in the surface, and it was hurting. It starts getting painful when you keep trying to gig yourself.

Austin said, ‘Sh*t kid, give me that razor.’ He dug it in my head and twisted it. I bled like a sieve. I didn’t stop bleeding the whole entire match. It was horrible. He taught me how to bleed. From then on, that’s how I did it. I just didn’t do it as hard as he did. He dug it in real hard, and twisted it really hard. He probably got the blade in there a good half inch right into my skull. I bled profusely. That’s how I learned how to bleed, how to gig, and Austin taught me the hard way.