WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about all things pro-wrestling, including why he believes WWE doesn’t pay him as much recognition as other WWE legends, citing his time in TNA as the primary reason. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves from WWE due to leaving for TNA:

“No I don’t [get the recognition he deserves], but there’s a reason for that. I left the company high and dry in 2006, and didn’t come back for 11 years. When you leave a company like that, and they wanted me to stay, you’re going to pay the price eventually.”

How he was technically a competitor in TNA longer than he was in WWE:

“So, I was in TNA longer than I was in WWE. I think that that has a bearing on it as well. So, I feel like even though I’m a WWE product, it’s where I started, it’s where I ended, I think the WWE looks at me as a TNA product. And I think that’s the reason why.”

How he beat The Rock and Steve Austin for his first two world titles:

“For my first two world titles I beat The Rock and I beat ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. So, those are two formidable names. It is surprising I’m not in a lot of the highlight reels. Like I told you, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

