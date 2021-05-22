During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on the WWE ECW brand. Here are some of the highlights:

Working with Paul Heyman:

“Paul Heyman worked really well with Big Show and I. He worked well with certain individuals and he wanted those guys on his ECW roster, and I didn’t blame him. I love Paul Heyman. I loved his ideas, his concepts, and he’s one of the best promoters in the world. His creative mind is incredible. I’ve always had faith in Paul. I knew that he would eventually pick me to be in ECW. Big Show got along with him really well too. That’s the reason why they moved us over to ECW because Paul Heyman loved us.”

What the plans were for him in ECW if he would have stayed longer in 2006:

“I know the plan was to get me the ECW World Title by the end of the year. Of course, that never happened because I quit by August. I never got to see it come to fruition.”

