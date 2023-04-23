Kurt Angle says a documentary about his life and career is set to premiere later this year.

The Olympic Hero revealed last year that WWE had acquired the rights to his life story, and was working on a project that was going to focus more on his pro-wrestling accomplishments. It was unknown when the documentary would be released…until now.

Angle stated on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle podcast that the special will air on Peacock this summer.

All I know is it’s gonna be in the summer and that’s all I know (documentary that WWE acquired from Angle). I don’t know anything else. That’s what Alex Perry, the producer and director of it told me and hopefully, it’ll be on by June.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Angle opened up about his recovery from back surgery, and how he plans to have neck fusion surgery in 2024. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)