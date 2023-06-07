Kurt Angle may have achieved a lot in pro wrestling and the Olympics, but the former world champion had another dream he wishes he could have accomplished.

Angle spoke about his desire to be in a band, specifically with Chris Jericho, during the latest edition of his podcast. The Olympic hero recalls wanting to ask the Demo God if they could form a band together before revealing that he’s actually a pretty decent drummer. However, he never had the courage to ask.

I had this dream. I knew Chris Jericho was the lead singer for his band. We were in WWE and every day I wanted to go up to him and just say, ‘Hey, can I be part of your band? We can do an album, and WWE can record it, and we could be big rock stars.’ I thought, ‘You know what? I’m a drummer. I’m really good. So I think Chris would would take me in.’ But the problem is he already had a drummer, so I never asked him. I wish I would have. There could have been two drummers in his band. You never know.

Angle later talked about learning one of his favorite songs, Tom Sawyer, by the rock band Rush.

Tom Sawyer. Neil Peart is a badass. It took me five years to perfect that song. The drums in that song are the most difficult drumming I’ve ever seen. I can play it perfectly. The whole drum solo, everything. I learned that from a tee. I listened to that song every day, all day long, and I got it down.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Angle recalled a time he kissed the Undertaker during one of their matches overseas. You can read about that here, or check out his full show below.

