Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave his thoughts on Rene Dupree and his belief about why it didn’t work out for Dupree in WWE.

“He was really good. He was really talented. I believe his dad was really popular, a promoter up in Canada, and he was just too young. He was 20 or 21 years old when he came here. And he just wasn’t mature mentally. He did a lot of immature stuff and stuff that made decisions he made that weren’t that smart. So I think if he had come five years later, he would’ve been okay.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.