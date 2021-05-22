During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on why the ECW revival in WWE did not work long-term.

Here is what he had to say:

“The WWE tried to make it into something that it wasn’t because they couldn’t do certain things. They couldn’t do the risky stuff. WWE is a family oriented show. They’re a publicly traded company. They can’t do the most extreme stuff and the adult content that ECW was providing in the ‘90s, so they weren’t able to be the original ECW. If you’re not the original ECW, there’s no way you’re going to work out. That’s my opinion.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co