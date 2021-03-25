During the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about the reason for the Triple Threat Match involving himself, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton only going nine minutes at WrestleMania 22.

This was for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, which Mysterio won from Angle. The reason for the match going so short was due to a live performance from P.O.D.

“That’s what WrestleMania is all about and I don’t blame Rey for doing that. It was his night. He was winning the World Title. The only issue was it went so long. We had like 21 minutes for our match including entrances. The entrances were pretty long as it was. My entrance was 2 minutes. Randy’s was 2 minutes. Rey’s had to be 8 minutes. You add that together and that’s 12 minutes. We only had 9 minutes to wrestle and this was one of the co-main events for WrestleMania. We had to cut a lot of stuff. It was a really difficult match to do especially in a triple threat match. It’s really hard to cut stuff out because you have to have all 3 people in unison with each other knowing what’s going on next.”

