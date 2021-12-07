Kurt Angle talked about The Vince McMahon Kiss My Ass Club during The Kurt Angle Show.

It turns out that Angle and The Undertaker were responsible for getting Jim Ross to join the club.

“It is. I could never get used to it. You know, Vince was like a big kid. He always wanted to do immature sh*t, and this is one of them. You know, Vince loved the ‘Kiss my Ass’ club. He did it all too frequently, probably way too much at this particular time. There was a lot of ass-kissing at this particular time. Vince absolutely loved it. He was one funny guy.”

“The whole time, I don’t want to do this. I have way too much respect for JR; he doesn’t deserve this. This is crap. I really did. I didn’t feel comfortable at all doing it. I was divided about it, and I did let Vince McMahon know that. You know, Vince McMahon wanted to do this. This is what you have to do when you are a wrestler; you have to listen to your boss.”