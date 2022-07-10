Kurt Angle made an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Angle explained why Vince McMahon stopped him from doing more comedy on television:

“I loved the comedy. I would have kept doing it if Vince McMahon didn’t stop me. Vince wanted the fans to take me more seriously so I had to cut out my comedy, and that’s when I became ‘The Wrestling Machine’. But, I loved doing the comedy, it was a lot of fun. I couldn’t wait to come to work every week and do what I was doing. It was a blast, especially doing the skits with Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

