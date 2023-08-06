Kurt Angle gives his thoughts on Chad Gable.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the Alpha Academy member during the latest edition of his podcast, where he expressed how bad he feels for Gable for constantly getting compared to him. Angle later discusses WWE deciding to make Gable a heel, a move he thinks is brilliant. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Feels bad that Gable constantly gets compared to him:

Well, I feel badly for him because he’s being compared to me at this point in time. He hasn’t even barely started, so I don’t know how his future is going to be. I know he’s really talented, really athletic. I’m not sure how he is as far as entertainment-wise, but as far as in the ring, I heard he’s really good. But no, I don’t think it’s a fair assessment to compare him to me right now. I think down the line, you can do that,” Kurt said on the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show podcast. “This is crazy, but people have been coming to me and telling me, ‘Hey, he wrestled Baron Corbin at NXT, and the fans were boobing the heck out of him. Then he pulled his straps down, and the fans got even more pissed.’

On WWE making Gable a smarky heel:

You know what? I think that’s something WWE is actually doing. They want to make him a heel. So they’re gonna have them copy and mimic me. That’s what this is, I believe. I think they’re gonna have him copy and mimic me so he can piss the fans off. So that he starts out as a heel because it’s easier to be a heel starting out than it is a babyface. So I think that I think they’re the ones that actually told him to do this stuff. I really believe that, and I think WWE is brilliant for doing it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)