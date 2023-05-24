Kurt Angle has tied the knot once again.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced on Twitter that this past weekend he got remarried to his wife Giovanna Angle (Yannotti) at the Crossroads Church with the couple’s children present. Along with some pictures Angle shared the following caption on his Twitter post:

This past weekend, I had the honor of remarrying my beautiful wife Giovanna at Crossroads Church. It was an amazing family moment because we were able to get married in front of our children, showing them what true love really is. Thank you to my incredible wife for saying “YES” again. I love you always and forever!!!!

Angle and Giovanna were originally married in 2012. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the Olympic Hero and his beautiful bride. Check out the post below.