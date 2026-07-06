Kurt Angle has undoubtedly one of the all-time best moonsaults in the history of pro wrestling.
So why not pass that skill down to the next generation?
That’s exactly what the former Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Fame legend has been attempting to do by practicing on a trampoline with his daughter Nikoletta.
While attempting the move in one of her practices, Nikoletta knocked out one of Angle’s front teeth.
The pro wrestling legend surfaced via social media on Monday to share the photo, which shows him flashing his pearly-whites with one missing in the front, while his daughter hugs him.
Angle wrote the following on his official Instagram page about the situation along with the aforementioned photo:
“My daughter Nikoletta has been begging to learn my moonsault and has been practicing nonstop on the trampoline these past few weeks. Today, while she was practicing on me, she gave it everything she had and she nailed it!!!!
Even though this is a very proud dad moment for me, I have a feeling my wife won’t be too thrilled with me since I promised I wouldn’t wrestle with the kids on the trampoline, especially right before our family vacation. I can already imagine my dentist having a laugh about this one! 😆
She got a bit upset thinking she hurt her daddy, but I reassured her that everything would be okay. After all, the tooth fairy is a friend of mine, and he’ll be excited to see his Olympic Hero again! 🦷😂
Practice makes perfect, Letty, even if it means your dad might lose a tooth or two along the way!”