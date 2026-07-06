Kurt Angle has undoubtedly one of the all-time best moonsaults in the history of pro wrestling.

So why not pass that skill down to the next generation?

That’s exactly what the former Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Fame legend has been attempting to do by practicing on a trampoline with his daughter Nikoletta.

While attempting the move in one of her practices, Nikoletta knocked out one of Angle’s front teeth.

The pro wrestling legend surfaced via social media on Monday to share the photo, which shows him flashing his pearly-whites with one missing in the front, while his daughter hugs him.

Angle wrote the following on his official Instagram page about the situation along with the aforementioned photo: