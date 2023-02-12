Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave his thoughts on the top two matches at WrestleMania 39 – Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Rhea Ripley.

“I think those matches are going to be really, really good,” Angle said on “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast. “You know, Cody Rhodes, I’m expecting him to win this thing … I think it’s his time. And Rhea Ripley, I wouldn’t doubt if she won it. She’s been up and coming. She’s been pretty strong lately, so you never know.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc