WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to give his thoughts about Brock Lesnar’s free agency, and whether he believes he will go to another company. Highlights are below.

His thoughts on Brock Lesnar’s free agency

I don’t know. I don’t know what transpired. Something had to have happened because I heard they pulled all this merchandise off the shelves. So it’s not just Brock not having a contract and not knowing where he wants to go. The company, obviously, they’re not going to let him go. Brock’s pretty level headed. He doesn’t get in any trouble. So there’s no reason to fire the kid. He’s a tremendous athlete, a tremendous employee. So I think Brock just got tired of doing it.

On him possibly going to another company:

I don’t know. I don’t know if he wants to fight again. I don’t know if you want to go to another company. I cannot see him going to another company, unless Tony Khan wants to pay him $10-20 million. I don’t know, but you never know, but I think Brock should just end his career in WWE. I mean the way they treat him and the way he gets paid, I don’t know why he’d not want to just stay. It’s really up to him, but I think he wants to fight. I think that’s the reason.

On Brock wanting to fight UFC champion Jon Jones:

Brock’s told me that several times that’s who he wants. So if it happens, it happens, but I think that might be the only way to get Brock to fight. I think he just wants Jones, but I just talked to my buddy Vitor Belfort, just did a photo shoot with him a couple days ago. We’re both ambassadors for Smart Cups… But Vitor wants to fight Brock.

On meeting Mike Tyson on a few occasions:

We were shooting a commercial and some ads for Smart Cups, Mike. Tyson is also an ambassador,” Angle noted. “I’m not sure if he owns it too. He might be part owner. I don’t know. All I know is they wanted all the athletes to come to Mike Tyson’s ranch in California and shoot a commercial and do some ads, and Mike was one of them. I was one of them. Henry Cejudo [and] Cody Jubrant, but he had coronavirus so he couldn’t come. Also Vitor Belfort and Chavo Guerrero so we all got together and we did the ads and the commercial and got to train with Mike and watch them train, and it was a lot of fun. I Met Mike one other time., we did an autograph signing together, and he’s a very humble and generous guy. If you don’t know Mike, don’t put a label on him because the guys are sweetheart, and he’s the kindest guy I’ve ever met. I’m not BS-ing you. He’s very genuine, and he’s very smart, very canny. And I learned a lot from him watching him train. He’s a very smart guy, very smart.

