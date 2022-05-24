WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had both of his knees replaced today.

Angle took to Twitter and announced that he is recovering from two knee replacement surgeries that were done earlier in the day.

“Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!!,” Angle wrote.

Angle noted in this video that he is feeling good, but he knows he has a long road ahead of him. Angle added that he is willing to work hard to get back to where he was before. He also thanked fans again for their support.

Angle currently hosts The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com. Besides a few special appearances, Angle has been away from WWE since being released from his contract on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. He also runs his health & nutrition brand.

