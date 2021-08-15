On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his relationship with new IMPACT champion Christian Cage, and how he believes Cage to be one of the best in-ring workers of all-time. Hear the Olympic Hero’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says Christian extremely underrated:

Every once in a while we touch base. He’s such a good guy. We were best friends, you know, Edge, Christian, myself, and Rhyno. We really were best friends. We spent a lot of time together and that time was so valuable. I’ll never forget what he did for me. What he did for the business. Christian is one of the most underrated professional wrestlers of all time. This guy should actually already be in the Hall of Fame. That’s how good he was and, I don’t know, I mean, I think someday he will be. I just think that he’s been underappreciated.

Calls him one of the very best he’s ever worked with:

He could have very well been the best professional wrestler of all time. That’s how good he was. He was creative putting the matches together. His timing was impeccable. He was one of the absolute best I’ve ever worked with.

