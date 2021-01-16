WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter earlier today and threw praise at current WWE superstars Daniel Bryan and Cesaro following their clash on last night’s edition of SmackDown. The former world champion even compared the bout to his old matchups against Chris Benoit, praising both men for their technical wrestling, submission tradeoffs, and false finishes.

The Olymic Hero writes, “I watched an incredible match on #SmackDown last night between @WWECesaro and @WWEDanielBryan. A technical masterpiece with great submission trade offs and false finishes. Reminded me of my matches with Benoit. Great job guys. #itstrue

After a competitive back and forth, the Swiss-Superman would catch Bryan with a huge uppercut before delivering his signature neutralizer for the victory. Check out Angle’s tweet below.