WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

Today marks 17 years since Angle forced Cena to submit in an 18 minute match at the 2003 WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. Angle commented on a video clip of the match, which you can see below.

“One of my favorite feuds. I consider Cena the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. John was consistent and dominant for 15+ years. Nobody has done it that long specifically in WWE. #itstrue,” Angle wrote.

You can see Angle’s full tweet below:

One of my favorite feuds. I consider Cena the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. John was consistent and dominant for 15+ years. Nobody has done it that long specifically in WWE. #itstrue https://t.co/s83vsbBHmS — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 19, 2020

