Kurt Angle is loving what WWE is doing with The Bloodline.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the incredible saga between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and The Usos during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle podcast. Angle begins by calling the story one of the best things the company has done in the last few years, but admits he is not a fan of how long Roman Reigns has held the world title.

It [The Bloodline story] is the best thing that they have done in the last couple of years. I was really thinking, [if] Roman was going to hold the title for so long — and not that I’m against it, but I just think it’s too long. But having these guys turn on Roman … what a great storyline. They just turned s*** into Shinola, they really did.

Angle then clarifies that the Tribal Chief holding the world title for a long time isn’t necessarily a bad thing, adding that he definitely deserves to be champion. He later states that he’s impressed at how they’ve turned the story into this engaging tale.

I’m not saying that Roman being champion is s***. He deserves to be champion, he is the man, but they were able to turn this into an incredible storyline, that the fans are really into, and this is something they needed right now.

Staying on the subject, Angle gives Paul Heyman his flowers as he can see a lot of Heyman’s ideas coming through.

Paul [Heyman] is definitely a huge part of this [creative process]. I think it’s a lot of his ideas that are coming through right now.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Angle admitted he wanted to be in a band with Chris Jericho. You can read his thoughts about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)