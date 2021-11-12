During a Q&A session on the Kurt Angle show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave a list of female wrestlers from past and present that he believes are the best in the business. The Olympic Hero would specifically namedrop Charlotte Flair, who he called one of top talents in the entire world male or female. Highlights from the show can be found below.

Names some of the best female wrestlers he’s ever seen:

“From what I saw, Trish Stratus, Lita, Mickie James, Gail Kim. Recently today, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch. These girls are prime. I mean, they’re actually better than a lot of the guys. They really are.”

Has high praise for Charlotte Flair:

“I think Charlotte Flair might be one of the absolute best wrestlers in the whole entire world, male or female. That’s how good she is. These girls really stepped up. But I would say the best ever from today is the girls I mentioned, and the ones I mentioned from earlier in my career, that was in the past.”