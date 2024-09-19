Kurt Angle isn’t coming back for a full match, but he’s still willing to get physical inside the squared circle.

During a K&S Wrestle Fest virtual signing, the WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former Olympic gold medalist spoke about how much he is willing to do in the ring at this point in his career.

“I wouldn’t mind doing a spot here and there,” Angle said. “If you’re going to ask me to do a wrestling match, it’s just not going to happen.”

Angle added, “But I can take some bumps, yeah.”