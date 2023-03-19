Kurt Angle says he would be down to work a cinematic matchup.

The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he had high praise for the Boneyard matchup between AJ Styles and the Undertaker from WrestleMania 36 and said he would love the opportunity to create something that memorable. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

On the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36:

What I loved about it is it was pre-recorded. I think that those guys — the sky was the limit with what they could do because every spot could have been filmed at different times. I think that was brilliant because, at the time, Undertaker was coming back, and he’s getting older… I think they did the right thing.

Says he would be down for a cinematic match:

I could do that. I’d be game for that. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not going to do it every year, but if I’m going to do a match, I would want to pre-record it, and I would want each spot to come whenever I was ready to do it. There’s nothing wrong with doing matches like that, especially if you’re going to put them on TV.

How even though it’s prerecorded he still considers them wrestling matches:

I mean, having a match, where you just do it all in the ring, and you do it live in front of people. That’s one thing that’s really impressive. That’s the most impressive match you can have, but having a match where you have spot after spot, taped at different times you put it all together. It’s still a wrestling match. Now don’t get me wrong, you’re cheating a little bit, but it’s still going to come across incredibly well. That Undertaker/AJ match was awesome.

