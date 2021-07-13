The main event of this past weekend’s UFC 264 pay per view ended in an unusual fashion when Conor McGregor, who was taking on Dustin Poirier, lost by referee stoppage after sustaining a gnarly ankle break during the first round of the highly-anticipated rubber bout. Many in the pro-wrestling circuit have already weighed in on the odd ending for the Notorious One, and now WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joins the list.

The Olympic Hero took to Twitter this morning to jokingly jab at McGregor, reminding him that he once won a gold medal with a broken neck. His full tweet reads, “So…. @TheNotoriousMMA broke his freakin’ ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time. I broke my ankle this morning and I’m jumping around right now!! I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too.”

UFC President Dana White told the fight media after UFC 264 that he does expect a fourth fight to occur at some time. See Angle’s tweet below.