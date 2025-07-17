Kurt Angle is coming to Real American Freestyle Wrestling, brother.

The WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling has been announced as a live event commentator, analyst and partner of the new company founded by Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Israel Martinez and Chad Bronstein.

Per the deal, Angle will serve as part of the commentary team alongside Bubba Jenkins and UFC legend Chael Sonnen.

Real American Freestyle Announces Wrestling Legend Kurt Angle as Live Event Commentator, Analyst and Partner

The Olympic wrestling gold medalist, triple hall of fame inductee and superstar pro wrestler will join Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins in the commentary booth for RAF01 in Cleveland, OH

Tampa, FL (July 17, 2025) – Real American Freestyle, the new, unscripted freestyle wrestling organization, today announced that the legendary Kurt Angle will serve as live event commentator, analyst, and partner for the burgeoning brand – joining Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins for RAF01 on August 30 in Cleveland, OH at the Wolstein Center. Tickets for the company’s inaugural event are on-sale now via Ticketmaster.

Angle is regarded as one of the most famous wrestlers of all time, beginning his career by winning gold for the Clarion Golden Eagles at the NCAA Division I Championships in 1990 and 1992, and being named by USA Wrestling as the greatest shoot wrestler of all time and as one of their Top 15 college wrestlers of all time. Angle went on to win a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics – despite being injured – in Atlanta, Georgia, winning the hearts of the hometown crowd and cementing himself as a star in the sports world overall.

Angle entered the WWF’s developmental system in 1998, and had his first match in March of 1999. Following his television debut the same year, he held the European and intercontinental Championships simultaneously within two months of his introduction. Angle would go on to win the WWF Championship in 2000, and secure that title another four times.

Angle’s storied and illustrious tenure within wrestling is revered. Angle is the tenth professional wrestler to achieve the WWE Triple Crown, and fifth to achieve the WWE Grand Slam. He has won over 21 professional wrestling championships, is a 13-time world champion, is the only wrestler to have won the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, WCW Championship, TNA World Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and an NCAA Wrestling Championship. Angle is also the first person to hold both the WWE and TNA Triple Crowns.

Angle was inducted to the WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2017, the TNA Hall of Fame in 2013, and Wrestling Observer’s Hall of Fame in 2004. Angle retired from wrestling formally in 2019, making the announcement at Wrestlemania 35. Angle was known for his aggressive style, influenced by the Attitude Era’s elite including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and the Rock. Angle will bring experience, energy, and his infamous persona to analysis ringside for Real American Freestyle.

“Kurt Angle is a living legend. He’s achieved every accomplishment he could in wrestling, so it makes sense that he’s partnering with Real American Freestyle as we actively change the name of the game across the sport,” said Hulk Hogan, Commissioner of Real American Freestyle. “Kurt will provide fire, infamy, and unparalleled experience to the commentary and analysis of our live events. We couldn’t be more excited to have him on the Real American team.”

“I grew up freestyle wrestling, and achieved the highest level of success in the sport. I couldn’t be prouder to support athletes at all levels of their careers and partner with Real American Freestyle to make it happen,” said Kurt Angle. “Chael and Bubba will bring a unique aspect to their analysis given their own backgrounds in combat sports, and I’m excited to join them for RAF01 to bring freestyle wrestling to audiences around the world.”

Angle is a natural fit for the elite storytelling of Real American Freestyle, as the team continues to develop the program ahead of RAF01 August 30 in Cleveland, OH. Offering a dynamic modern approach to coverage of the sport, Angle’s appointment is further emblematic of the innovation Real American Freestyle is pursuing for fans of the sport around the world and will serve as the perfect addition to Jenkins and Sonnen’s commentary.

This appointment adds further momentum to Real American Freestyle’s high-profile rollout, which has already included the signings of the best athletes in the sport. Audiences both in person on August 30 and remote can expect an exhilarating format, with high-impact moves designed to captivate and a slate of entertainment throughout the show. Offering a dynamic, modern approach to wrestling coverage, Real American Freestyle’s unique storytelling is spearheaded by Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Izzy Martinez and Chad Bronstein.

