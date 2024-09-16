Kurt Angle is a perfect match for a team like American Made.

The former U.S. Olympic gold medalist and amateur wrestling standout would be a seamless fit in a group with guys like Chad Gable, Julius and Brutus Creed.

During a recent K&S WrestleFest Virtual Signing, the WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend shared his thoughts on the idea, and always spoke about WWE wanting him to manage Matt Riddle in the past.

“I think Chad and his gang that he has right now, that would be a great idea,” Angle said. “But, you know, I got approached by the WWE when Matt Riddle started. They wanted me to manage him, but the offer just wasn’t worth it, unfortunately.”

Angle continued, “I love the business, but you also have to be a businessman, and you have to make the right decisions for your family.”

