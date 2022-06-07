WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter and shared a GIF of one of his old TNA matches, where the Olympic hero battled it out with the Icon Sting.

In the clip, fans can see Angle hitting Sting in the head with a baseball bat, a spot that was clearly an accident. Commenting on the spot the former world champion writes, “The time I busted @stinger wide open! It wasn’t supposed to happen. He was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches.”

Angle spoke about his relationship with Sting on an episode of the Kurt Angle show. There he said, ““We hit it off from the start,” Angle said. “We got along perfectly well, we had a lot in common. He was just one of the most humble people I had ever talked to. I can’t believe that he was a part of WCW at a time where things there were very political and guys were stabbing each other in the back.”