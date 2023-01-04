In 2003, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar had a feud, which turned into a close friendship where both performers weren’t hesitant to have fun.

On a 2003 SmackDown episode, Lesnar and Angle wrestled. After luring Angle with a handshake, Lesnar ultimately ended up kissing Angle on the lips.

Angle spoke on his podcast about the kiss with Lesnar and his feelings immediately following the kiss.

“Oh, I loved it, of course (laughs)! No! You know what? We got done wrestling, Brock and I were having a really good program together, and I think we were both babyfaces at that particular time. We just got done doing a show; we killed it. We had an incredible match. I remember Brock; he put his hand out to shake my hand and of course, me being the babyface, shook his hand. Then he put his hands out like he wanted to hug, and we hugged. And then he grabbed my face and kissed me right on the lips. It shocked the sh** out of me, man! Of all people to do it, Brock Lesnar? Like, he never does this kind of stuff, so it was like, ‘Does he really like me?’ I started questioning if Brock really liked me or not!”

Quotes via SportsKeeda