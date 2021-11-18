WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the 20-year anniversary of the Survivor Series 2001 pay per view, which featured team WWE (The Rock, Undertaker, Kane, Big Show, and Chris Jericho) against team Alliance (Stone Cold, Kurt Angle, RVD, Shane McMahon, and Booker T) in the main event, a match that capped off the invasion storyline.

Angle would turn on the Alliance at the end of the match giving WWE the victory. In his tweet today the Olympic Hero writes, “20 years ago, I saved the WWE from the Alliance and no one appreciated it! Lol. But seriously, this match was one of the best Survivor Series elimination matches ever. Give it a watch if you haven’t already.”

The next night Angle would be thanked by Chairman Vince McMahon for helping net WWE the win, but would later be attacked by the WWE champion at the time, Steve Austin. Check out Angle’s tweet below.