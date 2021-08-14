During the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reflected on his run in WWE in the early 2000s, revealing that he was even apart of the creative team at that time. He also touches on company Chairman Vince McMahon, and how insane McMahon’s sleep and workout schedule has been over the years. Highlights are below.

Says he was a small part of the creative team during his WWE run in the 2000s:

“Actually they made me part of creative. I’ve got that top spot, creative started calling me every week bouncing ideas off of me. Vince would even call me at times. I had Vince’s ear and he had mine. When you’re in the top spot like that, Vince wants to make sure that everything’s going perfectly. He wants to fill the talent in on what they need to do and how they’re going to about the next storyline or whatever it is. He’ll throw ideas at you, and you can say yes or no. For the most part, they’ll go with whatever you decide. For me, I was good with anything. I’d just say yes whenever creative would throw an idea at me.”

How Vince McMahon has an insane workout and sleep schedule:

“Sometimes at 1:00 in the morning, 1:30 in the morning Vince would call me and ask me if I’m okay, what I thought about the show that night. Vince, when he gets done with the show, he wraps up the show, he gets in his limo, he goes to the hotel, and then they rent out a gym in that city and Vince works out from 2:00 to 4:00 in the morning. Then he goes back to the hotel, goes to sleep from 4:30 to 6:00, and then he wakes up again. He takes an hour and a half nap and that’s it. He’s a monster. He does that everyday.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)