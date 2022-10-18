Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Daniel Puder during an interview on “TheBubbaArmy” YouTube show.

One of the moments of the 2005 Royal Rumble match was the beating Tough Enough Champion Daniel Puder took from WWE veterans. Angle blamed the beating on Puder’s bad attitude.

“He (Puder) started getting really arrogant and telling people he was in the main event of the Royal Rumble, because he was going to be in the Rumble, he thought he was in the main event,” said Angle. “Guys heard about that and went, ‘ok this guys’ an a**hole.’ So at the Royal Rumble, they made sure the first four entrants were Puder, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit and Bob Holly … They beat the crap out of this kid and threw him over the top rope. And it was done. And you know what, his career never got better after that.”

Angle and Puder had their own altercation before the Rumble. Angle, who had fractured his neck three months before, issued a challenge to any Tough Enough contestant to enter the ring with him on the Smackdown broadcast from November 4, 2004. After some arguing, Puder, a skilled mixed martial artist, accepted and used a keylock to confine Angle’s right arm. The referee called a three count after noticing Puder’s shoulders on the ground.

“What Daniel did to me, it wasn’t his fault,” said Angle. “He just didn’t know it was supposed to be a wrestling match. He just thought he was going to try to make me tap out.”

