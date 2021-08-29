On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle show podcast former WWE champion Kurt Angle looked back on his performance in the SummerSlam 2000 pay per view, a night that the Olympic Hero was knocked out silly during a table botch, but continued until the match finish. Hear why that night was so important to Angle below.

Says that finishing the match at SummerSlam 2000 got him the title two months later:

This match made me who I am. Vince McMahon saw a person that sacrificed himself and would do whatever he had to at all costs to make the show go on. I think that night he decided to give me the world title, which I would win in the next couple of months against Rock at No Mercy.

What Vince McMahon told him after SummerSlam:

I believe he told me after the match or the next day on RAW. He said, ‘You really stepped up last night. What you did for me and what you did for the company, we are going to give it back to you, and before I knew it, I won the world title at No Mercy against The Rock two months later.

