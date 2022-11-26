On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on this evening’s Survivor Series premium live event, and how he feels about new Creative Content Officer Triple H adding WarGames to the lineup. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Why Survivor Series is typically the most unimportant of the big-four pay-per-views:

I mean, you know, Survivor Series was always the four-on-four. I do get it, you do want to change it up. I mean, I think that Survivor Series is probably the most unimportant top four pay-per-view of the year and I think because the four-on-four, it’s not that appealing.

Thinks adding the WarGames match was a great touch:

You know, there’s no World Championship going on in that match. It was just four vs. four, and the WarGames match was from WCW. I thought that was a great idea. It’s a great gimmick match. People love it, you want to do what people love.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)