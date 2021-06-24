WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about a wide range of topics, most notably how the Olympic Hero always wanted to work with Dolph Ziggler, and how he would consider Daniel Bryan and fellow Hall of Famer Bret Hart his dream opponents. Highlights from the interview are below.

“I always wanted to work with Dolph. From the beginning when I came back to WWE, he was on my radar. The kid is such a special talent, he can do just about anything and I think that his size really helps him. He’s a little bit smaller, so he’s able to do a lot more. But I’ve always loved his work. I’ve been a big fan of him since he started and I would have loved to have a match with him.”

“He wasn’t my dream match per se: Daniel Bryan was, or Bret Hart. But Dolph is right up there, without a doubt.”