On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed his three favorite wrestlers to work with, which included AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, and Eddie Guerrero. The Olympic Hero later discussed the similarities between the Heartbreak Kid and the Phenomenal One, as well as his thoughts on Styles leaving TNA in 2014. Highlights are below.

Talks the similarities between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels:

“Shawn and AJ, they have so many identical ways about them, especially their in-ring performances, their athleticism, the way they were showmen. Very identical styles. Of the guys I worked with, I would say AJ, Shawn Michaels, and Chris Benoit were my three favorites to work with. And Eddie Guerrero is in there too.”

Thoughts on IMPACT letting AJ Styles get away in 2014:

“AJ was their franchise player. You get rid of him and you’re gonna have to build up somebody else to be the franchise guy. AJ was way too young to let go. At this point in his career, he was probably in his early 30s, so AJ was still in the prime of his career. You want to keep him, and you have to make him happy. They didn’t want to do that.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)