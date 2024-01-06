Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his favorite Royal Rumble match. He named his 2003 WWE Title bout with Chris Benoit as his favorite match that took place at the event, but his favorite Rumble match was in 2002.

“Benoit 2003 Royal Rumble for the WWE Title. But my favorite Rumble match, I remember when I was in it, and I believe it was in Madison Square Garden. I think it was 2002. Triple H and I were the last two in the ring, and I remember losing Triple H, and I believe he just came back from injury. And this was like his big moment. And, obviously, I never had a Royal Rumble moment where I won the Royal Rumble. But, you know, taking second to triple H and being a part of that feel-good night because the fans went absolutely crazy. It was really cool.”

